Tommy Oates

Tommy L. Oates, 64, of Alton, went on to his heavenly reward at 11:57 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence.

Private family services and burial will be held Friday at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Pastor Alfred Daves will officiate. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date at Gospel Tabernacle.

