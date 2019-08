Tonya Renee Turnbough

Tonya Renee Turnbough, 43, of Granite City, passed away at 9:03 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Granite City.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. services at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, at Apostolic Pentecostal Tabernacle, 4400 State Route 162 in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.