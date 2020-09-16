Tracy Lynn Orr

Tracy Lynn Orr, age 59 of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. She was born April 8, 1961 in Jacksonville, the daughter of John William and Barbara Million Wallbaum. She married James Orr August 7, 1982 at the Church of Our Saviour Jacksonville and he survives.

Also surviving is her mother, Barbara Wallbaum of Murrayville, a son, Jimmy Q. Orr of Jacksonville, two daughters, Lisa (Kent) Taylor of Jacksonville, Beth (Fiancé Andrew Morgan) Orr of New Berlin, four grandchildren, Landon, Keagen, and Grayson Taylor, Henslee Morgan, three brothers, Tony Wallbaum of Murrayville, Terry Wallbaum of Mt. Carmel, Tim (Lisa) Wallbaum of Jackson, MI, a sister, Teresa Wallbaum (husband John Lynch) of Alexandria, VA, and a mother-in-law, Nancy Orr of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her father, a father-in-law, James K. Orr, and a grandson, James William Taylor.

Tracy graduated from Routt High School and Illinois College in 1983. She then worked for Brahler’s Trucking Supply in Jacksonville for many years. She loved her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was involved in anything her grandchildren did. Tracy devoted her life to her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed all of her Disney trips with her grandchildren, most recently to Hawaii. She was a volunteer at Illinois School for Visually Impaired and was an active with Mother’s Volleyball for many years. She was a proud member of the Alumni Pink Team. Tracy was an active board member of Perma-Bound Books in Jacksonville.

A funeral mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. Friends may call after 2:00 on Friday with the family meeting friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A prayer service will be held 3:45 p.m. on Friday. Memorials may be made to Our Saviour Grade School, Routt High School, or Illinois School for Visually Impaired.

