Treva L. Williams, 91, of Edwardsville, formerly of Madison, passed away at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Guests are asked to wear a mask. Burial will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.