Troy A. Glendening

Troy A. Glendening, 87, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Delmar Gardens on the Green in Chesterfield, Mo.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, with full military honors conducted by the U.S. Army.