Trudy “(Gertrude) Snell

Trudy “(Gertrude) Snell, age 84, of Edwardsville, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence.

She was cremated according to her wishes and will be buried at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

