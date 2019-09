Tyler James Brockman

Tyler James Brockman, 42, of Granite City, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, in Ellington, Mo.

The family will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Mitchell, 608 English in Mitchell. Cremation services were provided by Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.