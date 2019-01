Udell Zoe Myers

Udell Zoe Myers, 81, of Granite City, passed away at 6:44 a.m. Monday, January 14, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 17, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, where services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 18, with Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road.