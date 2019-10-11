Valentine C. “Val” Buchmiller, 77, of Highland, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Faith Countryside Homes/Faith Care Center in Highland.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, October 14, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and from 8-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, at the funeral home. Funeral Service/Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, with Fr. Adam Zawadzki, parochial vicar, officiating. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland.