Velma A. Henkhaus

Velma A. Henkhaus, 83, of Alhambra, died Saturday, February 23, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra and 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 28, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, with Pastor John Mindrup officiating. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra.