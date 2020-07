Velma B. (Turner) Petrillo

Velma B. (Turner) Petrillo, age 95, of Granite City, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Stearns Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City.

In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Velma will be laid to rest next to Nick at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.