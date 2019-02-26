Velma (Hamilton) Standefer, 97, of Moro, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services begin at noon Friday, March 1, at Paynic Home for Funerals.
