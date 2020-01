Vera “Bee” Louise Ghent

Vera “Bee” Louise Ghent, 102, of Alton, died at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Integrity of Godfrey.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Deacon Jay Wackerly will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.