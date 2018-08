Vera E. Eckhardt

Vera E. Eckhardt, 76, of Worden, died Sunday, August 26, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, August 31, at Immanuel Church of Christ in Hamel, Rev. Allen J. Reiter officiating. Interment will be at Worden City Cemetery.

Dauderman Mortuary is handling arrangements.