Vera J. Smolar

Vera J. Smolar, 94, of Granite City, passed away peacefully at her home on September 16, 2020.

She was born on June 21, 1926, to the late Louis and Verna (Halford) Stovroff in Madison. She married her best friend, Joseph J. Smolar, on July 9, 1949, who passed away on August 1, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia, Shirley, and Sandra.

Vera worked for the Granite City School District as a dedicated secretary. She was an avid reader and a Cardinals baseball fan. Vera enjoyed her lifelong friends with their monthly card club for over 50 years. Most of all, Vera loved her family, and she will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.

Vera is survived by and will be missed by her children, Carol and Rick Nolan of Dardenne Prairie, Mo., Jean and Larry Zotti of Granite City, Timothy Smolar of Richmond Heights, Mo., Laura and Deron Bridick of Granite City; grandchildren, Jennifer and Matt Marino, Christine and Chris Marstall, Cheryl and Tom Hough, Dena and Chris Loeh, Nick Zotti, Alyssa Bridick, and Kayla Bridick; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Nick, Joseph, Rachel, Katie, Luke, Carolyn, Gianna, Neil, Jessica, and Andrew; special friends, Lil and Irene; special caregivers, Crystal, Diana, Rita, Sonya, and Angela; and many nieces, nephews, and other close family members and friends.

In celebration of Vera’s life, the visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City, with Fr. Stephen Thompson officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Holy Family Catholic Church or School.