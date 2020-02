Vera L. Romo

Vera L. Romo, 88, of Alton, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, with Rev. Benjamin Ball, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.