Vera Olive Ridgeway

Vera Olive Ridgeway, 97, of Edwardsville, formerly of Collinsville, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Edwardsville Care Center.

Vera deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time, a private family service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon. Private burial will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville.