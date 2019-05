Vera P. Hurst

Vera P. Hurst, 92, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

A visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park.