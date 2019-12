Verna C. Lack

Verna C. Lack, 85, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 20, at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 21, at the funeral home.