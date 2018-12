Verna May Watts Cannon Dillon

Verna May Watts Cannon Dillon, 92, of Rosewood Heights, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 8, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at noon Wednesday, December 12, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.