Vernon F. Otto, 91, of Alhambra, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra and 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra.