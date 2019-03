Veronica Wickham, 77, of Collinsville, passed away at 3:13 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Charles West officiating. Burial will be private.