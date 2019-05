Vicki Fudge, 63, of Godfrey, died at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Dave Burger will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.