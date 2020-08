Vicki Lu Gross

Vicki Lu Gross, 77, died at 7:44 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, in the emergency room at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 20, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville, with Rev. Robert Taylor officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Kane Cemetery.