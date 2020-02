Vicki R. (Huff) Galbreath

Vicki R. (Huff) Galbreath, 81, of Godfrey, went to meet her savior at 7:19 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where a memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 14, with Pastor Alan Waddell and Pastor Tom Olney officiating. Burial will be private at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.