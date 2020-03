Vickie J. O’Connell

Vickie J. O’Connell, 74, of Glen Carbon, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

In celebration of Vickie’s life, visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.