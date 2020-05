Vickie L. Pruitt

Vickie L. Pruitt, 55, of Hartford, passed away at 10:19 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home.

Vickie deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times, a private family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. You may view the service livestream at www.irwinchapel.com.