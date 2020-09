Vicky L. Ottinger

Vicky L. Ottinger, 66, of Granite City, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

In celebration of Vicky’s life, a private family visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, with funeral services to follow at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.