Vicky Lee Widel
Vicky Lee Widel, 65, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.
Cremation services are entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
Vicky Lee Widel
Vicky Lee Widel, 65, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.
Cremation services are entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
AdVantage | P.O. Box 867, Alton, IL 62002 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2020