Ashly and Vincent Maynard

Vince Maynard, 7, of Wood River, passed away at 4:39 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Roxana.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at Roxana Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will continue from 1 p.m. until funeral services at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the church. Rev. Dr. Larry Lacher will officiate. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 25, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.