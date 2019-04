Vincent “Mike” Feldmann, 62, of Granite City, passed away at 2:52 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory in Granite City. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at the funeral home, with Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will follow at St. Clair Memorial Park in Fairview Heights.