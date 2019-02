Viola Jewel Simpson

Viola Jewel Simpson, 93, of Bethalto, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Bethalto Care Center.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor Terry McKinzie officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.