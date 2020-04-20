Viola Kronable, 96, of Meppen, passed away at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab on April 15, 2020.
Private services will be held at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
