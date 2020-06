Viola Marie “Vi” Boston of Granite City passed away at the age of 101 at her home at 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

In celebration of her life, a visitation will be from 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Monday, June 22, at Harvest Community Church, 4598 Highway 162 in Granite City with her nephew, Pastor Tom Mulch, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.