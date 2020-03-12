Viola T. Schmieg
Viola T. Schmieg (nee Schmerbuach), 89, peacefully March 9, 2020.
Her body was donated to Washington School of Medicine. There will be no services.
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Viola T. Schmieg
Viola T. Schmieg (nee Schmerbuach), 89, peacefully March 9, 2020.
Her body was donated to Washington School of Medicine. There will be no services.
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home handled arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018