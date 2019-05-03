Virgil Raymond Reeves
Virgil Raymond Reeves, 77, of Granite City, passed away at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home.
Services are private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
