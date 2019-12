Virgil Walter Winslow

Virgil Walter Winslow, 85, of Moro, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, at First Baptist Church of Bethalto. Tom Jaco will officiate. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.