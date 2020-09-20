Virginia A Stilwell

Virginia A Stilwell, age 74, of Alton, passed away September 18, 2020 at her home.

She was born on December 5, 1945 in Alton, IL, the daughter of the late John T & Helen Fitzgerald Sr. She married Richard Stilwell, Sr. on October 17, 1964 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2019.

Virginia worked for the Alton Public School District Food Service for 20 years, retiring in 1995. She was very active with Boy Scout Explorer Post 7 for many years. Virginia’s greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, campfires, Cardinals baseball, and her weekly lunches with family and friends.

Virginia is survived by her three children and their spouses: Ann and Joseph Mudd of Gridley, Susan and Kerry Brown of Bethalto, and Rick and Shannon Stilwell of Brighton; four siblings and their spouses: John and Karen Fitzgerald of Alton, Patricia and Jack Schwaab of Godfrey, William and Linda Fitzgerald of Godfrey, and Daniel and Nonie Fitzgerald of Alton; five grandchildren and their spouses: Jennifer Mudd, Christopher and Kristin Brown, Andrew Brown, Kathryn Mudd, and Alex Stilwell; 4 great-granddaughters: Samantha, Ella, Taylor, & Hazel Brown; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Fitzgerald.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fifty people or less will be allowed at the visitation on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Church in Alton with Fr. Benjamin Unachukwo OMV officiating. COVID restrictions will be observed and facial coverings are required.

Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Senior Services Plus or OSF Hospice.

