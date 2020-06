Virginia E. Forehand

Virginia E. Forehand, 90, of Bethalto, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, with Father Tom Liebler as the celebrant. A private burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.