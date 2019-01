Virginia Hedges

Virginia Hedges, 92, of Wood River, passed away peacefully Monday, January 28, 2019, at Robings Manor in Brighton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 2, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Steve Disney will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.