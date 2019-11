Virginia L. Carver Colbert

Virginia L. Carver Colbert, 86, of Mitchell, passed November 15, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. Graveside service will follow at 1:15 p.m. at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Edwardsville, with Rev. Larry  Blankley officiating.