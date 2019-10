Virginia Lea Boone

Virginia Lea Boone, 87, of Bethalto, died at 1:44 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Bethalto.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until memorial service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be private.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.