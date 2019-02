Virginia Louise Monahan

Virginia Louise Monahan, 87, of Maryville, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Entombment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.