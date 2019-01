Virginia Mae Saylor

Virginia Mae Saylor, 94, passed away 4:21 pm, Friday, January 25, 2019 In Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 30, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Tim Naylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery.