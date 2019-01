Virginia Rae Stinson

Virginia Rae Stinson, 88, of Bethalto, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019, at Liberty Village in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 24, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor Jerry Wray officiating. Graveside services will be at 10:15 a.m. Friday, January 25, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.