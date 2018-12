Virginia Rose Robeen

Virginia Rose Robeen, 89, of Hardin, passed from this life to be with the Lord on Friday, December 14, 2018.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, December 17, 2018, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf in Hardin. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 18, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin, with Fr. Don Roberts as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Cemetery in Hardin.