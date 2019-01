Virginia Short, 77, of Pacific, Mo., formerly of Granite City, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019, at St. Clair Hospital in Fenton, Mo.

Memorial visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, January 17, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, a memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. Thursday, with Rev. Charles West officiating.