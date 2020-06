Vivian Jeanette (Scheland) Bynum

Vivian Jeanette (Scheland) Bynum, age 91, of Collinsville, formerly of Pontoon Beach, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home.

Vivian deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time, a private visitation and funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at Pontoon Baptist Church, 4000 Highway 111 in Pontoon Beach. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.