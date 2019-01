Vivian L. Beneze, 71, of Alton, passed away at 2:54 p.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday, January 4, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.