Vivian M. Olive

Vivian M. Olive, 90, of Edwardsville, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, while at Edwardsville Care Center.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 14, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15. Pastor David Hoke will officiate. Burial will follow at Olive Cemetery in Olive Township next to Alhambra.